Seahawks Blindsided Early by Panthers, Trail at Halftime

The Seattle Seahawks nearly saw themselves on the wrong end of an upset in a Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

They were looking to avoid something similar headed into Sunday's meeting with the Carolina Panthers. But after falling behind 17-0, things looked troubling for Seattle early.

But the Seahawks responded, and managed to pull within one score to trail 20-14 heading into the locker room.

The Panthers used a lengthy 13-play drive to open up the game but settled for a 47-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro.

There was clearly no reason for Seattle to panic despite being faced with an early 3-0 deficit. But that changed right away in surprising fashion, as the usually efficient Smith made one of his worst throws of the season on his first pass of the game.

He sailed a throw toward receiver Tyler Lockett into a crowd of three Panthers, which was intercepted by Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn. He nearly returned it all the way but was stopped

One play later, Darnold found receiver Shi Smith for a 13-yard touchdown. And suddenly, the supposed lowly Panthers were up 10-0 in a blink.

The Seahawks were stifled on their next drive and punted after five plays. Without a response to Carolina's quick start, the Panthers went for the throat on a 12-play, 74-yard drive that saw Darnold complete a pair of 17-yard passes. Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman was stopped one three straight red-zone carries, but it was his backup Chuba Hubbard that finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown.

Carolina led 17-0 at the start of the second quarter after a sequence of events that no one saw coming.

The Seahawks finally got a jolt of life when Smith unloaded a deep shot to receiver Marquise Goodwin for a 38-yard gain.

Four plays later, a tip-toe four-yard touchdown from Lockett put Seattle on the board and made it a 17-7 lead.

Even down by 10, the 12th man was roaring after Darnold was sacked on third down on the ensuing Panthers drive to force a three-and-out and punt.



But Smith then tossed his second pick of the first half on the next drive after seemingly thinking he had a free play following what looked like an offsides penalty against the Panthers. But the flag was not thrown, as CJ Henderson came away with the pick.

The Panthers took advantage of the turnover with a chip-shot field goal to build a 20-7 lead. The Seahawks had made a red-zone stop, but the worry was still hanging around.

But Seattle receiver DK Metcalf provided much-needed momentum with a 12-yard touchdown right before the break.

