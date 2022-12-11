Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers: Live In-Game Updates

With five games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and have played their way into a playoff spot if the season were to end today. Not only are they are playoff contenders, but the Seahawks are still in contention for an NFC West crown.

Now, they turn their attention to a home game against a Carolina Panthers team that is 4-8 but is 0-5 on the road this season. That being said, the Seahawks cannot overlook the Panthers.

Leading the way for Seattle is quarterback Geno Smith, who is continuing to put together an MVP-caliber season with the plethora of weapons around him on offense.

However, he will be without the running back duo of rookie phenom Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas which will not make life easy for the offense.

A win for the Seahawks does not guarantee a playoff spot but it does help them keep pace in a tough NFC playoff picture, as well as in the race for the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers.

Stay tuned for live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks take on the Panthers from Lumen Field on Sunday Afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

