Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin Doing the Unexpected? QB Geno Smith Explains

The Seattle Seahawks took a tough gut punch to their postseason chances after a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The loss marked the fifth time this season that Seattle has lost to a team with a current losing record and the third time it's happened at home.

But with a 7-6 record, hope is far from lost for the Seahawks. And despite Sunday's setback, there's still plenty to feel positive about for a Seattle team that controls its own destiny to the postseason. One of the glaring positives from the loss was veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin, who managed to shine and surprise despite solid performances from both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

"He is so tough, man," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. "He makes all the plays that you wouldn't expect a guy with his size to make. He plays big. So really fortunate to be able to play with Marquise and look forward to just having more opportunities."

Goodwin finished with a team-best and a season-high 95 receiving yards on five grabs. He snagged a touchdown -- his fourth of the season -- with just seconds remaining, giving the Seahawks a chance at a desperation onside kick.

But even without the garbage-time score, Goodwin continued to impress and step up despite the loss.

"Marquise has been great all year, and he was phenomenal today," Smith said. "He got us going. He is that third guy, kind of sometimes he plays the back, but he is so dynamic."

The Seahawks will need Goodwin’s speed against his former team on Thursday when Seattle hosts the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. A stout Niners defense could have eyes focused on Metcalf and Lockett, leaving room for Goodwin to potentially find his openings.

Maybe a “special” performance is on the way in a game the Seahawks need to have.

“He is a really good receiver,” Smith said. “I’m just happy for him to be a part of this team and happy to have him because you can see how special he is out there.”

The Seahawks (7-6) and Niners (9-4) kickoff at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

