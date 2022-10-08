Skip to main content

Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense 'Growing Pains' Approaching Saints in Week 5

Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt discusses the inconsistencies on the defense so far this season and what he expects to see moving forward.

The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops. 

With a young defense, growing pains are expected, which defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt acknowledged.

“A lot of it right now is youthful, young guys that are playing and that are taking their lumps, but also doing a lot of good things as well," Hurtt said. "Obviously, to the standard of everyone, coaches, and players themselves included with that, you want everything to be great." 

Added Hurtt: "Don’t give up anything, and shut everything down, but there will be growing pains with young players and the introduction of a new scheme coming into it, so you are going through those things." 

The 2-2 Seahawks, who get the 1-3 New Orleans Saints in Week 5 on Sunday, might just have the pieces to build a contender-worthy defense, from linebacker Jordyn Brooks to rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. So far this season, though, they've allowed opponents to average 29 points per game on 428 yards of total offense. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Those numbers, of course, are higher than one would want ... but it just further illustrates the room for improvement on the Seahawks defense. If they continue to get better as the season goes on, the foundation is there for Seattle to build another contention-caliber defense in the years to come. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19035210
Seahawks News

Early Returns Suggest Seahawks Made Shrewd Move Unloading Russell Wilson

By Corbin K. Smith
usa_today_19165344
Seahawks News

Saints Reveal Starting QB vs. Seahawks

By All Seahawks Staff
geno smith
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Saints GAMEDAY Preview: Will Explosive Seattle Offense Punt?

By Bri Amaranthus
USATSI_19167912
Seahawks News

Impressing Early, Noah Fant's Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
geno smith
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Saints Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_19167287
Seahawks News

Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives 'Big Credit' To Rookie Offensive Tackles

By Logan Macdonald
dk metcalf
Seahawks News

'Knock Them on Their Ass!' Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Explains 'Mind Games'

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17028562
Seahawks News

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ready For 'Exciting Matchup' vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

By Connor Zimmerlee