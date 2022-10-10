Tariq Woolen & Coby Bryant a Shining Light for Reeling Seahawks Defense

After abysmal play from their secondary last season, the Seattle Seahawks made it a point to go out in the 2022 draft and snag some elite playmakers.

Allowing the second-most passing yards per game (265.5) last season tends to make that a priority.

There's still loads of room for improvement from the defense, especially after Seattle's unit rose to No. 1 for most yards allowed per game this season (430) after Sunday's 39-32 loss the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. But the Seahawks now have two solidified rookie stars in the secondary, as cornerback Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant continued to show what they can do in the loss.

Bryant, who was coming off the Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions that saw him record his second forced fumble of the season, added another against the Saints. More impressive? It came against arguably one of the most versatile backs in football, as Saints running back Alvin Kamara had the ball stripped away after a catch due to a forceful tackle by Bryant.

The fumble, which was coincidentally recovered by Woolen, was a complete game-changer, as the Seahawks scored three plays later to take a 19-17 lead heading into halftime.

Bryant then jostled the ball away from Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave at the goal line in the third quarter. It appeared to be incomplete, but an official review ruled that Olave got both feet down in time. Still, rookie on rookie, it was an impressive play from Bryant, who continues to show little fear just five games into his career.

Woolen was in the right place at the right time on the fumble recovery following Bryant's hit. He found himself in the right place again later in the third quarter, breaking on a comeback pass from Saints quarterback Andy Dalton that floated in the air a bit too long.

Diving for the pick, Woolen now had the third interception of his rookie season.

Woolen has now accounted for all three interceptions for the Seattle defense this season while Bryant is responsible for three of the team's eight forced fumbles.

Even at a 2-3 record and with a defense that is allowing the most yards per game (430) this season, the Seahawks at least have hope in knowing that the future is bright due to the already proven star-studded talent of Woolen and Bryant.

