Seahawks Fall to Saints in Superdome Shootout

Following an epic shootout against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks seemingly found something offensively that they could lean on going forward into the season.

And on Sunday in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints, they were able to do much of the same, racking up 396 yards of total offense, and putting 32 points on the board.

However, this time it wasn't enough, with the Saints outdueling the Seahawks 39-32.

For the Seahawks, the leaders were once again in the passing game, with quarterback Geno Smith completing 16 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith also showed a great connection with his star wideout pairing, with DK Metcalf catching five passes for 88 yards and a 50-yard touchdown, while Tyler Lockett added five catches for 104 yards and two more touchdowns.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker also got involved after the injury to Rashaad Penny, rushing eight times for 88 yards and a 69-yard touchdown run.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the defense was unable to hold up its end of the bargain this week, giving up a whopping 438 yards of total offense, including 112 yards and three scores to utility playmaker Taysom Hill.

Hill also completed one pass for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara added 23 carries for 103 yards of his own, to go along with six catches for 91 yards.

Following the disappointing loss, the Seahawks will now turn the page back to the NFC West, as they return home to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field in Week 6.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.