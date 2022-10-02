Live In-Game Updates: Seahawks Lead Lions 14-9 at Start of 2Q

The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions clash for their 17th all-time meeting on Sunday at Ford Field, as both teams aim for bounce-back wins after dropping to 1-2 in Week 3.

Seattle leads the all-time series 11-5, which includes a 26-6 postseason win in 2017. The Seahawks won the most recent meeting last season 51-29.

The Seahawks are coming off a tough 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which saw the defense allow Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson to rumble with 17 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown.

But luckily for coach Pete Carroll's unit, the Lions will be undermanned on Sunday.

Detroit, who come into Week 4 after a 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, are severely banged up on offense. Lions coach Dan Campbell will be without star running back D'Andre Swift, star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and receiver DJ Chark.

Seattle's defense has allowed the eighth-most yards per game this season (397.3) and will have a prime chance to get a pick-me-up game against a Detroit team that will have to find ways to create offense.

Keep it locked with AllSeahawks.com as we provide live updates and breaking news for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

The Seahawks will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Seahawks put together an impressive opening drive that saw quarterback Geno Smith scramble for 17 yards on third down.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith found tight end Will Dissly for a 17-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive. It was Dissly's third catch of the drive.

Seahawks 7, Lions 0

change of possession

After a Week 3 to forget, the Seattle defense came out and forced a three-and-out on the Lions' opening drive.

FUMBLE SEAHAWKS: But Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett muffed the punt and Detroit recovered at the Seattle 32-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Detroit took immediate advantage of the turnover, as Goff found tight end TJ Hockenson for a 32-yard touchdown. The Lions missed the extra point.

Seahawks 7, Lions 6

change of possession

Smith found receiver DK Metcalf for back-to-back catches of 23 and 21 yards, respectively.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: After getting Seattle down in the red zone with two long completions, Smith finished things off on his own with an eight-yard touchdown run up the middle.

Seahawks 14, Lions 6

change of possession

The Lions seemed like they'd be headed for a three-and-out, but Campbell elected to go with a fake punt as Detroit receiver Quintez Cephus for a seven-yard gain.

END OF FIRST: Seahawks 14, Lions 6

After the fake punt, the Lions put together eight more plays on the drive, as kicker Dominik Eberle nailed a 49-yard field goal after missing an earlier extra point.

Seahawks 14, Lions 9

change of possession

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.