Seattle Seahawks Select Auburn CB D.J. James With 192nd Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Doubling up on Auburn corners, D.J. James will once again team up with Nehemiah Pritchett as a member of the Seahawks, joining a deep, talented secondary.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback D.J. James (4) warms up prior to
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback D.J. James (4) warms up prior to / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Stockpiling athletic cornerbacks on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks nabbed a second Auburn standout in two rounds, selecting D.J. James with the 192nd overall selection in the sixth round.

Originally starting his career at Oregon, James picked off two passes and produced five pass breakups as a starter in 2021 before transferring to Auburn, where he jumped into the starting lineup across from former and now current teammate Nehemiah Pritchett. Mostly playing outside as a boundary defender, he produced 75 tackles, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown in two years with the Tigers, earning a Senior Bowl invitation this January.

While he isn't quite as fast as his teammate Pritchett, James ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine and this speed shows up covering some of the best receivers in the SEC. Feisty in press coverage, which Auburn utilized often with both corners, he plays a physical brand of football to help slow down releases by opposing wideouts and he had steady ball production with five picks and 21 pass breakups in his final three collegiate seasons.

Totaling over 120 tackles in the past three seasons, D.J. James is a well-rounded cornerback who could see action outside or in the slot in Seattle.
Totaling over 120 tackles in the past three seasons, D.J. James is a well-rounded cornerback who could see action outside or in the slot in Seattle. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA

Tackling has been inconsistent for James, who has missed at least 10 percent of his attempts each of the past three years according to Pro Football Focus charting, but those issues aren't do to disinterest in defending the run. He enjoys getting involved in the fight tackling ball carriers and managed to record 3.5 tackles for loss as a boundary corner last season for Auburn, showcasing his ability to generate impact plays in that department.

Further crowding Seattle's deepest position group, James could compete outside or in the slot as he jumps into the NFL. Both he and Pritchett will face steep competition with Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen as projected starters and a trio of experienced veterans in Mike Jackson, Tre Brown, and Artie Burns behind them. Third-year defender Coby Bryant may also be in the mix, though a move to safety full-time could be on tap for the former Jim Thorpe Award winner.

