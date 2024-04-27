Seattle Seahawks Select CB Nehemiah Pritchett With 136th Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Continuing to place an emphasis on physical players, the Seattle Seahawks added to their secondary by selecting Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett with the 136th selection in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
A hard-hitting defensive back who has played significant snaps both as a boundary cornerback and in the slot, Pritchett produced 115 tackles, three interceptions, and 22 pass breakups, earning an invite to the Senior Bowl. He had visits with the Seahawks in Mobile as well as chatting with defensive backs coach Karl Scott on a Zoom virtual interview.
The 6-1 Pritchett first cut his teeth in the Tigers secondary as a rotational nickel in 2021, allowing a 61 percent completion rate with one touchdown, one interception, and four pass breakups. He made marked improvements in coverage over the last two years as he slid primarily to playing outside against SEC competition, holding opposing quarterbacks to under a 50 percent completion rate and below a 75.0 passer rating while giving up just two total touchdowns.
As a run defender, Pritchett brings an intense mindset to the field and aggressively pursues ball carriers from his post in the secondary, though he has had issues with missed tackles at times. Per Pro Football Focus, he posted a career 15.4 percent missed tackle rate in four years at Auburn, including an ugly 22.9 percent missed tackle percentage in 2022.
A dynamic athlete with a lean frame, Pritchett ran a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in February, bolstering his stock as an early day three prospect. Now, he will join a crowded defensive backfield in Seattle headlined by Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, competing for snaps against returning veterans Mike Jackson, Tre Brown, and Artie Burns on the outside or in the slot.
In addition, Pritchett could be in the mix for kick return duties for the Seahawks, as he returned 10 kicks for 313 yards as a junior with the Tigers in 2021. The team will be looking to replace DeeJay Dallas in that role after he departed to join the Cardinals in free agency.