Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ready For 'Exciting Matchup' vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

The Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints may not be a game this weekend that most casual NFL fans tune into, it will feature one of the better receiver-cornerback battles.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will likely draw Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the two prepare to go at it for four quarters. Metcalf, of course, isn't shying away from the matchup and can't wait to take the field against Lattimore come Sunday.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting matchup,” Metcalf said. “He’s a good corner. They got a good defense. Their defensive structure is pretty much the same as we’ve seen last week so looking to see some similar coverages. But it’s going to be an exciting game.”

The two faced off last season in the Saints' 13-10 win, with Metcalf getting the early advantage on an 84-yard touchdown. However, he was held in check for the rest of the game, only recording one reception on four targets for 12 yards.

If Geno Smith and Metcalf can get working on Lattimore early, it will open up the rest of the Seattle offense and allow them to move the ball easily. That, of course, will be easier said than done. Lattimore is a premier cornerback and has a tendency to get in players' heads.

Should he do so against Metcalf? Well, it will be a long day for Metcalf and the rest of the Seattle offense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.