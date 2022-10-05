Seahawks QB Geno Smith Earns NFC Player of the Week Honors

Coming off a dazzling all-around performance in a 48-45 shootout win against the Lions, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been awarded NFC Player of the Week honors for Week 4.

Wheeling and dealing from the outset, Smith led Seattle to three touchdowns and a field goal on its first four possessions, building a 24-15 halftime advantage. He opened the scoring connecting with tight end Will Dissly for a 17-yard score and later found tight end Noah Fant for an easy two-yard touchdown pass on a bootleg near the goal line. He also added an eight-yard touchdown run on a designed quarterback draw in a dominant first half showing.

Overall, Smith completed 23 out of 30 passes for 320 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses, joining Tom Brady (2007) and Derek Carr (2020) as only the third quarterback ever to post 70-plus percent completion rates in the first four games of a season. He currently has completed 77.3 percent of his passes for the season, the highest percentage through four games with at least 125 passing attempts in NFL history.

Exhibiting his underrated mobility, Smith also finished with 49 rushing yards on seven carries, using his legs to aid each of Seattle's first three scoring drives. Prior to hooking up with Dissly to give his team an early 7-0 advantage, he took off on a 17-yard scramble on 3rd and 7 to prolong the drive. After going untouched into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season on the next possession, he came through again as a runner, turning a 2nd and 25 into a 3rd and 12 with a 13-yard scramble that pushed the Seahawks back into field goal range for Jason Myers.

Moments later, Myers split the uprights from 56 yards out to increase Seattle's lead to 17-9. Those three points proved crucial late in the game with Detroit scoring a touchdown inside two minutes to play to draw within three on the scoreboard.

Smith becomes the first Seahawk to garner the weekly honor since running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns against the same Lions squad in Week 17 last January. For the quarterback personally, it's the second time he's been selected as player of the week, as he won the AFC's award with the Jets as a rookie in 2013 after throwing three touchdowns in a win over the Falcons in Week 5.

