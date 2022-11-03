Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.

But Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf -- who somewhat miraculously caught six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown on Sunday after being carted off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 -- helped clarify exactly when he feels the team began to turn things around as Seattle shifts its focus to Sunday's road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

“I would say the New Orleans game changed on how we approach every week, how we take care of each other at practice, and how we fight for each other on gamedays and how we communicate with each other," Metcalf said. "After that game, it was a game that we know that we should’ve won, and we let it slip away."

Seattle fell to the Saints 39-32 in what was a thrilling game, though the excitement it provided likely wasn't ideal for the Seahawks, who had a chance to tie the game with five minutes to play but came up short.

Metcalf got the fireworks started for Seattle with a 50-yard touchdown grab to give the Seahawks an early 7-3 lead. But it was the sour taste of the end result that is clearly sticking with him.

"We can’t have that feeling again, so just leaning on each other and trusting each other that we are all that we got, and we are all that we need and the only thing that matters is inside this building.”

The Seahawks have reeled off three impressive wins since then and now find themselves atop the NFC West at 5-3.

The first win of the streak came in a 19-9 win over Arizona. The Seahawks provided a true recipe for defensive success in the win by not allowing an offensive touchdown and will be looking for similar results at State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

