Did Seahawks' Week 2 Blowout vs. 49ers Jump-Start Surprising Season?

The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) currently sit atop the NFC West heading into Sunday's matchup with their division rival Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

But following the Seahawks' embarrassing 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 2, things seemed to be trending downward in a hurry for a Seattle team that was already expected to be in the NFC cellar this season.

Fast-forward to Week 9, and the Seahawks are in a position few saw coming. The team is fresh off a 27-13 win over the equally-surprising New York Giants on Sunday and seem primed to beat anyone who stands in their way. It's almost as if the loss to San Francisco ignited a spark that doesn't seem to be going out anytime soon.

Of course, Seattle has still taken two losses since then but has remained competitive in both. The Seahawks followed up the loss to the Niners with a 27-23 setback to the Atlanta Falcons.

And after a tightly-contested 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions -- a victory with plenty of asterisks given how poorly Seattle's defense looked -- the Seahawks fell 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints in another poor defensive display.

But now, three straight impressive wins all by double digits have shown that Seattle is a completely revamped team that has clearly found its footing.

And they may not have seen it then, but the Seahawks can likely thank their blowout loss to the Niners for being a catalyst in their resurrection. After all, it's better to learn from early-season adversity before it's too late to snag a chance at the postseason.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.