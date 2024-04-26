Seahawks Post-First Round Mock Draft: Who Will Seattle Pick in Final Six Rounds?
The Seattle Seahawks got a blue-chip defender in the first round, selecting defensive tackle Byron Murphy II out of Texas. Seahawks fans had long clamored for the team to address the defensive line with a top prospect. Now he joins Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams as versatile, athletic big men in the middle of Seattle’s defensive line.
And yet, there are still six rounds to go in this 2024 NFL Draft, and the Seahawks still have plenty of needs. Offensive line is one of the biggest concerns. Many experts projected Seattle to address it in round one. Now, the need grows louder.
Let’s dive into a mock draft that finishes out the draft in rounds two through seven.
Trade: Seahawks trade pick No. 81 to Baltimore Ravens for picks 93 and 130.
Round 3, Pick 93: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson*
*Acquired From Ravens
Linebacker is definitely a concern heading into the 2024 season. Seattle lost its top three contributors at linebacker last year in Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, and Devin Bush. They addressed that in free agency by signing Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson. Baker was a steady starter for the Dolphins, but Dodson is a known quantity at the moment.
Trotter injects youth and an increased ceiling for this linebacker room. What he lacks in elite size and athleticism, he makes up for in high football IQ and instinctual play in the middle of the defense. He possesses great ability to evade or shed blocks and has good discipline when blitzing.
He isn’t quite a polished prospect yet. There are very few linebackers in this class who are. However, getting him on Mike Macdonald’s squad could only help his development. Macdonald likely wants a young linebacker he can mold and develop, and Trotter is the perfect pupil.
Round 4, Pick 102: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas
Seattle can’t afford to wait much longer to address the offensive line. Puni is the ideal versatile type the Seahawks need. He started at left guard for the Jayhawks in 2022 and slid over to left tackle last year. He excelled at both spots.
In the NFL, he likely projects as a guard. Seattle needs at least one guard out of this draft after losing Damien Lewis and not retaining Phil Haynes.
Puni earned a sparkling 90.4 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season as Kansas had one of the most explosive offenses in college football. He has ideal size, at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. Given his athleticism, length, and experience, he could slot right into Seattle’s offensive line and compete with the likes of Laken Tomlinson and Anthony Bradford right from day one.
Round 4, Pick 118: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
In a somewhat surprising move, the Seahawks brought back tight end Noah Fant on a two-year, $21 million deal. Even still, the Seahawks need depth and youth at tight end after losing Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly. Pharoah Brown is on just a one-year deal.
Johnson projects as a type of Noah Fant, using athleticism to be effective in the passing game. He possesses ideal size at 6-foot-6, 259 pounds. He ran a solid 4.57 40 time which put him in the 92nd percentile for tight ends. His 39.5-inch vertical is in the 98th percentile.
There is something left to be desired in regard to his blocking skills, but his overall size and athleticism are hard to ignore.
Round 4, Pick 130: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
*Acquired From Ravens
Much like linebacker, the Seahawks lost several veterans in the offseason and addressed it in free agency. Gone are Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. Julian Love will likely slide into a full-time role at free safety. They signed veteran Rayshawn Jenkins, who is likely better fit closer to the line of scrimmage in a strong safety role. They also signed K'Von Wallace but he has just 19 career starts in four seasons.
Either way, Macdonald might want to deploy a three-safety look at times. Right now, he barely has three starting-caliber safeties. They need to get deeper and younger. Mustapha is instant youth and depth. He also could wind up being the best safety on the team with a little more seasoning.
Mustapha plays downhill and does not shy away from contact. While lacking ideal size at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, he possesses intangibles that could make him a good safety in the NFL. He has the heart, aggression, and football IQ to succeed in the NFL. Plus, his 41.5-inch vertical was in the 98th percentile.
Round 6, Pick 179: Grayson Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
Murphy possesses the bend and quickness to be an effective pass rusher in the NFL. He ran a 4.74 40, which is 85th percentile for EDGE defenders. He struggles against the run, which may limit his role on an NFL team.
However, on a team like the Seahawks, where they have veterans like Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor, with Boye Mafe stepping into year three, they won’t need Murphy to make a jump right away. They can afford to be patient and develop Murphy, allowing him to make an impact in a limited role, perhaps as a third-down specialist.
Round 6, Pick 192: Javion Cohen, G, Miami
It would behoove the Seahawks to address the offensive line multiple times this draft. Cohen was a full-time left guard with the Hurricanes and Alabama before 2023. At 6-foot-4, 324 pounds, he has the girth to be an anchor along the interior line.
He displayed the power necessary to be an effective run blocker, more so at Alabama than his time at Miami. Pass blocking was his strength in Miami, with a 75.8 pass block grade. He adds more needed depth along the interior.
Round 7, Pick 235: Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss
The name Gore is certainly instantly recognizable. Frank Gore’s son has the NFL bloodline. He has natural vision and high football IQ. Those need to be elite because his smaller size at 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, he is much smaller than your typical every-down NFL back. Even so, he was a workhorse at Southern Miss.
He tallied over 225 carries with at least 1,100 rushing yards in his last two years in college, combining for 19 rushing touchdowns. During parts of four seasons, he accumulated 4,022 rushing yards and 26 scores.
His size might be detrimental to his fit as a pass protector, but his IQ, bloodline, and elite production in college should give him a look.