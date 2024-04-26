From Fan to First-Round Pick, Byron Murphy Ecstatic to Join Seattle Seahawks
Few events generate the drama and feel-good stories of the annual NFL Draft, as prospects live out their lifelong dream of making it to the pinnacle of football competition with family and friends.
But at times, the event can also date NFL fans and reporters alike. As a case in point, the Seattle Seahawks selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy with the 16th overall pick in the first round on Thursday night, only to reveal to reporters shortly after that he grew up rooting for the team, specifically citing the vaunted "Legion of Boom" secondary.
Though stars such as Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman haven't been out of the league that long in reality, neither have played for the Seahawks for at least half a decade and it has now been 10 years since that group led the franchise to their first and only Super Bowl victory in 2014.
The moral of the story? Life comes at you fast, but as he prepares to begin his NFL career, Murphy hopes to take the mantle as one of the key cogs in a new iteration of contending Seahawks.
"It means a lot," Murphy said of being drafted by the team he grew up rooting for. "It's an honor for those guys to come pick me and believe in me, so I'm going to give them everything I've got and I owe them everything. Going up there to my favorite team, to be drafted by Seattle, it's crazy. I feel like it's just God's plan."
Growing up in Desoto, Texas, long before emerging as a prospect Seahawks general manager John Schneider tabbed as the highest-graded defender in this year's class, Murphy wasn't stuffing the run and terrorizing opponents as a defensive linemen. In fact, while cheering on Seattle from afar, he cut his teeth at the prep level initially as a linebacker while also playing running back on offense.
As a sophomore, however, as he grew out of a typical linebacker body, he transitioned to the defensive line, transforming into one of the top prospects in the state of Texas. By his senior season, he had emerged as a blue chip defensive tackle recruit, posting 79 tackles, 14 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss in his final season before committing to join the Longhorns.
Playing for one of college football's blue blood programs, Murphy didn't become a starter until his junior season at Texas, but he earned valuable experience as a key rotational player in his first two years on campus. Seizing his opportunity alongside fellow NFL hopeful T'Vondre Sweat, he recorded career-highs with five sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, earning All-Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors and Second-Team All-American distinction.
Traditional statistics didn't pain a full picture of Murphy's dominance either. Per Pro Football Focus, he finished first among FBS defensive linemen in pass rush win rate and Pass Rush Productivity rating while also being fifth in total quarterback pressures (45). He also graded out as a top-20 defensive linemen in run stop percentage and average depth of tackle versus the run.
"This offseason, before the season came, I really tried focusing on my technique, becoming faster, becoming stronger," Murphy explained. "I thought all of them came together when the season started and it's what got me here, so it's just hard work really."
Still with room left to grow as a player after declaring early for the 2024 NFL Draft, Seattle had Murphy on the radar from the jump, including formally meeting with him at the NFL combine. Macdonald received additional intel on him from offensive line coach Scott Huff, who had to game plan for the athletic game wrecker leading up to the opening round of the college football playoff at Washington in January.
However, after that point, per Schneider, the Seahawks did all they could to distance themselves from him to the point where the general manager didn't talk to him at all in an effort to take their scent off the trail as the draft neared in case he somehow fell to them.
"I totally tried staying away from him," Schneider laughed. "I didn't think he'd be available, but still, not to show much interest. But our guys were all over him, our defensive staff loved him, it was just complete buy in."
Going into Thursday night, the Seahawks didn't expect Murphy to be available when they went on the clock. But with a record 14 consecutive offensive players being selected, including six quarterbacks, out of the gate, the door opened for the coveted defender to fall right into their lap. After the Colts picked UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu at 15th overall, while other teams continued to make strong offers to trade up for their pick, Schneider couldn't pass up on the versatile talent.
When asked about how his game meshes with his new team moments after getting the call from Schneider and Macdonald, Murphy highlighted his aggressive nature and well-rounded game as a player who can slide up and down the line.
"I'm a good fit because of my play style," Murphy responded. "Very, very aggressive, just a dominant player. I also stop the run and rush the passer, I'm an all three downs type of defensive lineman, so I feel like I fit perfect in their scheme in the defense and everything."
Having played everything from 3-tech defensive tackle to big end to nose tackle, Seattle fell in love with Murphy's game in part due to his immense positional flexibility and ability to play bigger than his listed 297-pound size. As an add-on, he also caught a touchdown for the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl loss to the Huskies and could moonlight as a goal line fullback for his new team.
Along with boasting a quick first step from his running back days, a powerful lower body that helps take on double teams and win at the point of attack, and active hands regardless of where he lines up, Murphy's motor and high character also jumped out to the scouting department.
Coming to Seattle, Murphy won't be thrust into a starting role without earning it, as he will join a suddenly loaded front line headlined by veterans Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, and Dre'Mont Jones. He will also have to compete against second-year defenders Cameron Young and Mike Morris, who previously played for Macdonald at Michigan, so carving out a significant role won't be a cakewalk.
But with his "dawg" mentality developed as a self-proclaimed underdog who has earned everything he has achieved, Murphy won't get caught entering the NFL believing a role is owed to him. Ready to get to work and help his new teammates write their own successful chapter in the franchise's history, he can't wait to suit up for the team he grew up idolizing and intends to reward Schneider and Macdonald for their faith in him.