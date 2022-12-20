While Geno Smith has had an MVP caliber season, the Seahawks could elect to choose a quarterback in the 2023 draft.

As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer.

Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision regarding the quarterback position. The Seahawks must decide if Geno Smith is the future at the position or if they want to use one of their two first-round picks for his replacement.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, they have the Seahawks using one of their picks on a quarterback. However, it isn't the quarterback many would anticipate them drafting.

15 - Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Richardson (QB Florida Geno Smith has had a phenomenal season, and there's every reason to believe he deserves to be the Seahawks starter in '23. But he's currently on a one-year deal, and even if Seattle bring him back for, say, two years, that's best-case for Richardson, who may need time to grow into the role. He is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.

Richardson is certainly one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, and perhaps the most polarizing. This season for Florida he threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

If the Seahawks believe that Smith is not the long-term answer at quarterback, drafting Richardson would be an interesting fit. Considered a project quarterback, allowing Richardson to learn under Smith could end up providing the Seahawks with their next franchise quarterback.

