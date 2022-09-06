Analysis: Grades, Bold Predictions For Seahawks Offensive Positional Groups

Following months of anticipation, including a full offseason program, training camp, and three-game preseason slate, the Seahawks will finally kick off a new era when they take on the Broncos to open the 2022 season next Monday night.

With several newcomers on the roster and Geno Smith taking the reins as Seattle's new signal caller, expectations remain low for most prognosticators. But even with Wilson coming back to town under center for Denver and all of the additional turnover on the roster, coach Pete Carroll isn't buying the negative outlook for his team and doesn't care about the national narrative.

“I don’t feel like that at all. I don’t feel like any part of any of that is what’s true other than the fact that’s what people think. I’m not in that business now. I’m in the business of helping these guys get ready to play and all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and culture and the environment that we are in," Carroll told reporters on Monday. "We’ve been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years. You think I can think any different from that? I don’t. I don’t see why the reason my expectations should change at all. I don’t care what anybody says."

With their 53-man roster set in stone and a reunion date with Wilson on tap in short order, how do the Seahawks offensive groups look heading into a new season? Examining the roster as a whole, here's a detailed rundown on starters and receivers along with a bold prediction and grade for each position.

Quarterback

Starter: Geno Smith

Reserve: Drew Lock

Positional Analysis: While it may not be accurate to call the battle to replace Wilson a quarterback competition given circumstances, Smith held off Lock for the starting job throughout the offseason program and training camp thanks to his reliability, scheme familiarity, and standing in the locker room. After playing well in three spot starts a year ago, he will have a chance to prove he can be a viable bridge starter and handle the point guard role running Shane Waldron's offense until the franchise inevitably invests a high draft pick in a franchise signal caller. He best pay close attention to the rear view mirror, however, as struggles early could re-open the door for talented, yet inconsistent gunslinger in Lock to push for playing time down the line.

Bold Prediction: Thanks to a strong supporting cast and complementary run game, Smith finishes in the top 15 in the NFL in touchdown passes.

Overall Grade: C-

Running Back

Starter: Rashaad Penny

Reserves: Ken Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer

Positional Analysis: At the sport's most injury plagued position, there's no such thing as too much depth. But even after losing Chris Carson to retirement after neck surgery, the Seahawks have assembled a well-rounded stable of backs that stack up favorably against any group in the NFL. Finally healthy late last season, Penny led the league in rushing yards over the final six weeks and he will be counted on to pick up where he left off starting in Week 1. Meanwhile, Walker may have a chance to return for the season opener after a hernia procedure and brings his own unique skill set to the table as an explosive ball carrier with underrated hands. The duo of Dallas and Homer gives Seattle a pair of versatile third down backs who pack enough punch to handle heavier workloads if necessary.

Bold Prediction: While Walker will see extensive action, Penny surpasses 1,000 yards for the first time and finishes among the top five rushers in the NFL.

Overall Grade: B+

Receiver

Starters: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

Reserves: Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Dareke Young, Penny Hart

Positional Analysis: Atop the depth chart, Seattle would be hard-pressed to find a better duo than Metcalf and Lockett, the only pair of receivers from the same team to produce 3,100 receiving yards, 200-plus receptions, and 25-plus touchdowns apiece over the past three seasons. The presence of those two stars should immediately help bolster Smith's passing production after being let down by his receivers consistently in the preseason. That's where the big question for the Seahawks lies, as Dee Eskridge missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, Goodwin battled his own hamstring issue that cost him the whole preseason, and Young and Hart dropped a few passes in exhibition play. There's talent behind Metcalf and Lockett, but someone else will have to step up as a legitimate third weapon for this passing attack to reach its potential.

Bold Prediction: While both players will push for 1,000 yard seasons, neither Metcalf nor Lockett will eclipse 10 touchdown receptions individually in 2022.

Overall Grade: B+

Tight End

Starters: Noah Fant, Will Dissly

Reserve: Colby Parkinson

Positional Analysis: From a talent perspective, the Seahawks have a trio of quality young tight ends each possessing different skill sets and strengths for Waldron to use in his 12-personnel heavy offense. Arriving as part of the Wilson trade, Fant has legit 4.50 40-yard dash speed and can stretch the field as a vertical threat while also creating chunks of yardage after the catch. What Dissly lacks in the athleticism and explosiveness departments is more than made up for by his blocking prowess, soft hands, and willingness to do the dirty work. After two injury-plagued seasons to open his career, the 6-foot-7 Parkinson remains the wild card for this group, as his size, speed, and hands should make him a thorn in the side of opponents in the red zone if he can stay healthy and play to his potential.

Bold Prediction: Fant will become the first Seahawks tight end since Jimmy Graham to surpass 600 receiving yards and set a career-high in touchdowns.

Overall Grade: B-

Offensive Line

Starters: Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson, Abraham Lucas

Reserves: Jake Curhan, Phil Haynes, Stone Forsythe, Kyle Fuller

Positional Analysis: Coming off stellar performances in the preseason, Cross and Lucas appear poised to become only the third pair of rookie tackles to start for a team in Week 1 since the 1970 merger. Undoubtedly, there will be rookie growing pains for both players along the way and while the future looks bright for each of them, they could both struggle out of the gate with the step up to the big leagues against top-tier pass rushers, limiting the short-term ceiling for this group. In the interior, Seattle will be hanging its hat on a veteran-laden core led by guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis as well as center Austin Blythe, who has brought a much-needed upgrade from a communication standpoint with line calls given his familiarity with the scheme. Curhan and Haynes provide two starter-caliber backups ready to roll in reserve roles, while Forsythe and Fuller can play multiple positions in a pinch if called upon.

Bold Prediction: With both players set to start right away, Lucas will allow less sacks in pass protection than Cross during the 2022 season.

Overall Grade: C+