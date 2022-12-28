Seahawks Sign Familiar Face to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have made a roster move ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.

The Seattle Seahawks signed a familiar face to the practice squad on Wednesday, as the team announced the addition of tight end Jacob Hollister.

The move comes after the team placed tight end Will Dissly on injured reserve Tuesday.

Hollister, who was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders, spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Seahawks. Despite earning a ring with the New England Patriots in the 2018, his time in Seattle marked the highlight of his career.



He played in 27 total games for the Seahawks and is best remembered by fans for his two-touchdown performance in a 40-34 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2019 season. Hollister had the game-winning score in overtime. The win marked the first time in his NFL that'd he caught a touchdown pass.

In a 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers a week later, Hollister had eight catches for 62 yards and his third-career touchdown.



Hollister is no ordinary addition to the practice squad. Considering his history with coach Pete Carroll and the passing-game usage that the Seahawks have given tight ends this season, don't be surprised if Hollister finds himself on the active roster should Seattle extend its season into the playoffs.

The Seahawks (7-8) take on the New York Jets (7-8) at Lumen Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.