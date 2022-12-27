Seahawks Place TE Will Dissly On Injured Reserve

Without Will Dissly available, the Seattle Seahawks will enter the final two games of the regular season with only two healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster.

Nursing a significant knee contusion suffered in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seattle Seahawks have placed tight end Will Dissly on injured reserve, likely ending his 2022 season.

While it remains unknown when Dissly suffered the injury, coach Pete Carroll indicated on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports that the veteran tight end would undergo imaging to assess the severity of the injury. Based on the decision to deactivate him, the results must have suggested he would need several weeks to recover before returning to the field for Seattle.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks signed cornerback and special teams ace Xavier Crawford to replace Dissly's spot on the 53-man roster.

Per NFL rules, Dissly will be required to miss at least four games on injured reserve. If the Seahawks sneak into the playoffs by winning their final two games and somehow advance to the NFC Championship Game, he would be eligible to return to practice and be activated for the game.

After signing a three-year, $24 million contract to stay in Seattle in March, Dissly re-emerged as a viable receiving option in coordinator Shane Waldron's offense catching passes from quarterback Geno Smith after two down seasons statistically. In 15 starts, he set career-highs with 34 receptions for 349 yards and scored three touchdowns while also remaining a key contributor as an inline blocker in the run game, earning a 64.4 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Assuming Dissly doesn't play again, this will mark the third time in five NFL seasons he has ended the year on injured reserve. The former fourth-round pick out of Washington missed 12 games as a rookie with a patellar tendon injury and 10 games the following year with an Achilles tendon tear.

With Dissly likely sidelined for the rest of the season regardless of whether or not the Seahawks make the postseason, the team currently has only two healthy tight ends on the roster in Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. However, third-year tight end Tyler Mabry remains on the practice squad and can be elevated on game day for the final two regular season games for additional depth.

