The Seattle Seahawks will have their standout kicker back in the fold for the next four seasons.

Starting the offseason off with a bang, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with kicker Jason Myers on a four-year contract extension, tying one of their most important pending free agents to the franchise through the 2026 season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Myers will earn $21.2 million with the potential to make upwards of $22.6 million with incentives. Under terms of the deal, he will earn $5.5 million per year, second-most in the NFL behind only Ravens star Justin Tucker.

Myers, 31, enjoyed the finest season of his NFL career in 2022, splitting the uprights on 34 out of 37 field goal attempts, including going a perfect six for six on kicks beyond 50 yards. He also converted on all but one extra point, earning the NFLPA's First-Team All-Pro selection as voted upon by his kicking peers.

Ending the year with an exclamation point, Myers boomed a 56-yard field goal over the crossbar amid rainy, windy conditions at Levis Stadium in a 41-23 wild card loss to the 49ers, giving the Seahawks a 17-16 halftime advantage. The kick tied for the longest made field goal in the stadium's history.

Originally cut by the Seahawks in 2018 in favor of Sebastian Janikowski, Myers signed with the Jets and made his first Pro Bowl that season. With Janikowski retiring after battling injuries, the team made amends for their mistake by bringing him back on a four-year deal the following offseason.

While his performance year to year has been inconsistent to an extent and he has oddly struggled in odd-numbered years, Myers nailed all 24 of his field goal attempts during the 2020 season, breaking Olindo Mare's prior franchise record with 37 consecutive field goals made. After making only 73 percent of his field goals in 2021, he bounced back by setting a new career-high for field goals made in a season and converting on 90 percent or better of his attempts for just the third time in his career.

With a new contract in tow, the Seahawks will be counting on Myers to continue performing as one of the NFL's best kickers and hopefully end his previous trend of struggling in odd-numbered years in 2023.

