First Look at Seahawks Pending 2023 Free Agents

Coming off a successful season that culminated in a playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks will look to take the next step with a strong offseason. Starting with quarterback Geno Smith, they will have several key players to try and re-sign before free agency begins.

While the Seatle Seahawks' 2022 season just ended with a 41-23 wild card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, there's no such thing as time off in the NFL and offseason roster planning is already well under way.

At the moment, Seattle has only 36 players under contract for 2023, leaving a ton of work for general manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll, and the front office to do addressing the 90-man roster between now and the start of rookie minicamp in May. With holes galore on the roster, the team will have 26 players set to become unrestricted free agents in March and a host of other restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

Here's a quick peek at each of the Seahawks pending free agents:

Unrestricted Free Agents

Players whose contract will expire and will be free to sign with any team when free agency opens on March 15.

QB Geno Smith

Coming off a storybook Pro Bowl season in which he threw 30 touchdown passes and led the NFL in completion percentage, Smith will be seeking a lucrative multi-year deal worth at least $30 million per year. But the veteran quarterback made it clear after Saturday's loss he wants to finish his career in Seattle and coach Pete Carroll indicated he hopes to see him back in the fold in 2023. The franchise tag should be on the table if the two sides can strike an agreement before free agency starts.

DT Poona Ford

Carrying the largest cap hit on the Seahawks roster in 2023, Ford had a somewhat quiet season by his standards adapting to Clint Hurtt's hybrid 3-4 defense, posting 35 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and six tackles for loss in 17 games. The team will have to decide whether he fits their scheme moving forward, but he's only 27 years old and should be fairly affordable to re-sign if they wish to do so.

OG Austin Blythe

Bringing stability to Seattle's offensive line and a quality mentorship presence for rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, Blythe started all 17 regular season games and held up well in pass protection allowing only three sacks and seven quarterback hits. However, even with his knowledge of coordinator Shane Waldron's offense, his lack of size hinders him in the run game and the Seahawks may want to upgrade the pivot position this spring in free agency or the draft.

LB Cody Barton

Making stark improvements as a run defender in the second half of the season, Barton finished second on the team with 136 tackles while excelling in coverage, adding a pair of interceptions and four pass breakups. With Jordyn Brooks likely out for part of 2023 recovering from an ACL injury, re-signing him may take higher priority than originally intended, though Seattle could opt to go a different direction at linebacker altogether after he struggled in their playoff loss.

OG Phil Haynes

Splitting reps with veteran Gabe Jackson throughout the season, Haynes produced mixed results in pass protection and as a run blocker. On one hand, he had flashes where he looked like a viable starter. But at other points, he gave up quarterback pressures in bunches and didn't consistently create push in the run game. Just 27 years old, he could be brought back on a cheap one-year deal, especially if Jackson becomes a cap casualty.

RB Rashaad Penny

Once again battling injuries after returning on a one-year deal, a promising start for Penny was derailed by a broken ankle that led to him missing the final 12 games of the season. He won't cost much to re-sign, but with Ken Walker III's emergence and his lengthy injury history, the Seahawks may choose to move on this time around.

WR Marquise Goodwin

Reviving his career as a quality third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the speedy Goodwin finished fourth on the team in receptions (37) and tied for third with four touchdown catches. Though he ended the season on injured reserve, the Seahawks likely will explore re-signing him to another one-year deal near veteran minimum.