Seahawks RB Ken Walker III, CB Tariq Woolen Named to PFWA All-Rookie Squad

Starring for the playoff bound Seattle Seahawks, Ken Walker III and Tariq Woolen emerged as two of the NFL's best young stars amid highly successful rookie seasons.

While the New York Jets swept Rookie of the Year honors, the Seattle Seahawks' standout 2022 draft class still received plenty of much-deserved recognition from the Pro Football Writers Association on Tuesday.

Coming off spectacular first seasons helping lead Seattle to a surprise playoff berth, running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Tariq Woolen were named to the PFWA's 2022 All-Rookie Team. The duo becomes the first Seahawks to earn the distinction since guard Damien Lewis was voted onto the team in 2020.

Taking over as Seattle's bell cow back after running back Rashaad Penny went down with a broken ankle in Week 5, Walker, a second-round pick out of Michigan State, immediately made his presence felt averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and scoring six touchdowns in his first four career starts. Using his elite speed and quickness, he ripped off several long touchdown runs amid his coming out party, including a 74-yard score in the fourth quarter of a Week 7 road win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

An ankle injury and a struggling offensive line slowed down Walker early in the second half, but the former Doak Walker Award winner bounced back with a strong finish, rushing for over 100 yards in three consecutive games to help the Seahawks sneak into the playoffs. After rushing for 114 yards in the season finale against the Rams, he became only the second rookie running back in franchise history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season, joining former All-Pro Curt Warner in exclusive company.

At the end of the season, Walker ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing yards, ninth in touchdowns, and 10th in runs of 10 or more yards. According to Pro Football Focus, his 51 missed tackles forced ranked 10th and his 17 designed runs netting 15 or more yards ranked third in the league behind only Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley, illustrating his blend of power and explosiveness.

In the secondary, Woolen got off to a fast start in Seattle's offseason program and beat out veterans Sidney Jones and Artie Burns to secure a Week 1 starting gig at right cornerback. From there, the uber-athletic fifth round pick out of UTSA racked up turnovers in bunches, intercepting four passes and recovering a pair of fumbles forced by rookie teammate Coby Bryant from Week 3 to Week 6.

Leading all cornerbacks with six interceptions, Woolen produced nine total turnovers and also blocked a field goal in a Week 2 loss to the 49ers that resulted in a long touchdown return for cornerback Mike Jackson. Despite giving up five touchdowns in coverage, he finished seventh among corners with a 70.0 passer rating against and tied for 10th in the NFL with nine pass breakups, earning himself a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

While Walker and Woolen were beaten out by Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner for PFWA Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, both players remain finalists for the Associated Press award as well as the Pepsi Rookie of the Year.

