Raiders 'Incredible' WR Davante Adams ‘Top Guy’ Seahawks Have Seen, Says Pete Carroll

Records will hardly matter when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The talent level will be off the charts and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware.

While trying to limit the do-or-die approach of a Raiders team desperate for a win, the Seahawks will have to simultaneously deal with one of the best players in the league, as Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams will present "every challenge" to a middling Seattle secondary.

"Every challenge that a guy could bring, he’s an incredible player," Carroll said of defending Adams. "He’s so gifted and such a great competitor where he seizes the moments all the time, the catches, the opportunities, the big plays ... He’s the top guy we have seen.”

Adams is fourth in the league in receiving yards (925), eighth in receptions (64), second in receiving touchdowns (10) and first in targets (112).

He'll likely be matched up against rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who is second in the league with five interceptions. But Adams has proven he can burn the league's best defenders, as he totaled seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns while being guarded by elite cornerback Patrick Surtain II in Sunday's 22-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos.

Safe to say Seahawks recevier DK Metcalf has taken notes when watching one of the best receivers of the past decade.

“I watch a lot of receivers," Metcalf said. "He’s one that I have watched, and I just admire his game, and his route running is so crisp. He’s always open.”

Adams definitely got open on his walk-in game-winning touchdown against Denver. It's a play that saved the Raiders from being all but eliminated from postseason contention.

Adams clearly has game-breaking talent. Combine this with a Las Vegas team fighting for its season, and the Seahawks will be in for a battle that will be determined by who wants it more.

Seattle and Las Vegas kickoff from Lumen Field Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

