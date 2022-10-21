Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 'Like a Bowling Ball'

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks was second in the NFL in tackles last season (184) as a primary weapon in coach Pete Carroll's defense.

This season, he's on a similar trajectory, as the third-year backer is third in the league with 65 tackles. But against the Los Angeles Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, adding to this tackle total won't be easy to come by.

Brooks rained compliments on Ekeler's ability as a versatile back and one that's hard to bring down,

"He’s just a good overall back," Brooks said Thursday. "He can run the ball, he’s great at route running and catching the ball, and then they get him out in space. He makes guys miss. His build, he’s like a bowling ball, so that’s why I say we have to tackle well and get him down to the ground.”

Ekeler is coming off a game against the Denver Broncos where he commanded a whopping 16 targets for 10 catches and 47 yards. In Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, he posted 173 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries while adding another score through the air. The Seahawks will need to have their eyes peeled n the passing game and running game.

In 2021, while only rushing for the 11th-most yards (911) and the 14th-most carries, Ekeler still tied Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathon Taylor for most total touchdowns at the position (20). This was boosted by his elite receiving numbers, as Ekeler led all runnings backs in receiving yards (647) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

As the leader of the defense, Brooks is making sure his teammates hone in on the details to avoid getting run over.

"They have playmakers, they have a really good quarterback, a good running back, and receivers, so we just have to execute our gameplan," Brooks said. "They have some guys that can get you out in space and make you miss some tackles, so we have to tackle well, execute the calls, and just play together.”

Luckily, the Seahawks have a strong defensive performance to build off of, as they kept the Arizona Cardinals offense out of the end zone in Sunday's 19-9 win.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium on Sunday is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

