Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey

The Seattle Seahawks would be wise to address the defensive side of the ball before the NFL trade deadline.

With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

In one move, the 49ers just gave themselves one of the most versatile and star-studded offenses in the NFL. Now, it only makes sense for Seattle to answer by addressing their defense. One name that would make entirely too much sense is Chicago Bears linebacker, Roquan Smith.

The Seahawks are currently allowing five yards per carry this season, tied for the fourth-worst mark across the league. Seattle also has the No. 30 ranked defense in total yards per game allowed this season, allowing a lucrative 410.8 yards per game.

Smith would do wonders to help stop the run, as he's posted 100+ tackles in each of his first four seasons. Currently, Smith is on pace for a whopping 187 tackles this season, which would be good for the seventh-best single-season mark in NFL history.

Furthermore, Smith would add versatility on defense, much like McCaffrey will on offense for San Francisco. Smith has an interception in every season he's played so far while having posted 3+ sacks in three of his five first seasons.

Seattle's defense has been historically bad this season, while Chicago is likely in a rebuild of sorts with a middling roster and young starters across the roster. The move makes all the sense in the world for Seattle. The Seahawks' NFC West opponents are pushing the pedal to the metal and gunning to win now ... will Seattle follow suit?

