Seahawks Outlast Cardinals in Defensive Slugfest

The Seattle Seahawks are officially back in the win column, taking down their NFC West divisional rival Arizona Cardinals 19-9 at Lumen Field on Sunday.

And without a doubt, the star of the day for Seattle was the most unexpected one -- the defense.

Yes, you read that right.

In what figured to be a high-flying affair between two potent offensive attacks, the Seattle defense, which had been one of the worst units in the NFL through five weeks, rose to the occasion, shutting down the Cardinals' scoring attack, and holding the Arizona offense to just three points, and 315 total yards.

That is not to say that Arizona didn't have its moments, however, with quarterback Kyler Murray completing 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards and rushing 10 times for 100 yards.

However, at the end of the day, the Seahawks were able to keep Arizona out of the end zone, and score just enough on their end to take home the win.

And while he wasn't flashy, it was once again Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith that was the captain of the ship for Seattle, completing 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards, and rushing for 48 yards of his own on six attempts.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker also had a huge day for Seattle, rushing 21 times of 97 yards and the lone offensive touchdown of the day.

Following the win, the Seahawks (3-3) will now hit the road for a tough AFC matchup in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.

The Chargers have won three of the last four matchups over the Seahawks dating back to 2006, including the last two in 2018 and 2014.

