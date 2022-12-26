Seahawks vs. Jets: Will New York QB Mike White Play?

The Seattle Seahawks get set to face a New York Jets team that has had four different quarterbacks see action this season.

The Seattle Seahawks need every advantage they can get headed into the final two weeks of the season. And after a disappointing 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, winning out is essentially the only way Seattle can keep its postseason hopes alive.



But headed into Sunday's meeting at Lumen Field with the New York Jets, the Seahawks could be preparing for what some might see as a worst-case scenario for Seattle's defense.

Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared to play in Sunday's game and will get the start, per reports Monday from NFL Network.

White, who took over as the starter in Week 12, has been dealing with a injury to his ribs that has kept him out for the past two games. The Jets lost both contests, as quarterback Zach Wilson led the team with a pair of uninspiring efforts that resulted in boos from the MetLife crowd in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

White has provided new life to the Jets offense that has seen multiple quarterbacks changes this season. In three games this season, he's gone 80 of 129 passing for 952 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also added a score on the ground.



A second-year pro, White has generally been viewed as the best option at quarterback for a Jets team that features former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and a former No. 2 overall pick in Wilson.

The Seahawks will have to stop White's hype train in order to keep their season going. Sunday's kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

