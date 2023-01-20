Seahawks Snag Pair of Elite Big 12 Pass-Rushers in 2023 Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are once again projected to lean toward the defensive side of the ball in April's draft.

Despite some inconsistencies as a whole, the Seattle Seahawks have proven that they have some individual one-of-a-kind talent on their defense.

So in April's draft, why not take a swing and acquire even more?

In a new mock draft that NFL Network released Friday, the Seahawks waste no time bolstering their defensive line with some elite pass-rushers, both of which resided in the Big 12 conference during their collegiate careers.

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Seahawks selected Texas Tech Red Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson, who was one of college football's most impressive pass-rushers this past year before suffering a late-season injury.

At 6-6, 275, he's a physically-dominant presence that can win with both speed and strength. He totaled seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season.

Later in the mock at No. 20, the Seahawks select Iowa State Cyclones EDGE Will McDonald IV.



McDonald IV had a quieter statistical season than expected on an elite Cyclones defense, but it's hard to live up to what he did during his junior year in 2021. He finished eighth in the country with 11.5 sacks and added five forced fumbles.

He finished his Iowa State career as the all-time program leader in sacks (34).

Should the Seahawks snag two prospects of Wilson's McDonald IV's caliber, the defense would certainly look more exciting headed into next season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

