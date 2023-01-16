Seahawks Bolster Defense, Pass on QB CJ Stroud in 2023 Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks could look to take a swing on defensive potential in the 2023 draft.

The Seattle Seahawks are officially gearing up for the offseason after a 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

And with that, 2023 mock drafts are simultaneously beginning to populate in abundance, as the Seahawks are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams to watch in the draft due to their ownership of the Denver Broncos' first-round selection.

The Seahawks currently own Denver's No. 5 overall selection. And per Pro Football Focus' recent mock draft, Seattle will look to improve its defense instead of taking a gamble on a young signal-caller like Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, who gets taken by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 9 in this particular mock.

The Seahawks selecting a quarterback was a reasonable 2023 draft move headed into the season. Of course, this all changed when Geno Smith emerged out of nowhere to take Seattle to the postseason while earning his first-career Pro Bowl nod.

No. 5 - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson Tigers

Murphy helped spear-head a Clemson defense that was one of the better units statistically in college football this past season. The 6-5, 275-pound defensive end had 40 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

The Seahawks had the eighth-most sacks this season (45) and aren't necessarily in desperate need of an elite pass-rushing threat. But Murphy may be too talented of a prospect to pass up on, especially for a Seattle defense that definitely needs to find its consistency in order to take the team to new heights.

No. 20 - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia Bulldogs

Ringo was arguably the best player in the secondary on the best defense and team in college football this season.

He finished another championship-winning season at Georgia with 42 total tackles, seven passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions. And last season, one of his two interceptions resulted in a game-clinching 79-yard pick-six in the College Football Playoff Final against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Putting Ringo in a young secondary that already features Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, who are coming off spectacular rookie seasons, is something that should excite Seahawk fans moving forward.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

