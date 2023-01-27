Seahawks Mock Draft: Geno Smith the QB Mentor?

Per Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks could look toward the future at quarterback regardless of whether or not Geno Smith signs a contract extension.

When the Seattle Seahawks find themselves on the clock at No. 5 this April - barring a trade - it'll be impossible to ignore the "sexy" route the team could take by selecting a quarterback.

Though this discussion could be completely null and void if Geno Smith signs an extension once the official NFL year begins, the Seahawks could find themselves in a world of head-spinning decisions to make if Smith chooses an unlikely path and signs elsewhere.

And in ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, quarterback is the route the Seahawks will take. But from his viewpoint, it hardly factors into Smith's departure or not.

Seattle selects Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis at No. 5 in this particular mock, and here's Kiper's reason why:

For the Seahawks, do they really think Geno Smith is their long-term answer? If so, they're going to have to pay him before he hits free agency in March. If they franchise tag him, though, they could play him in 2023 as the bridge to Levis, who can take over after some seasoning as the backup. If Seattle gives Smith a big deal, it surely would be happy with Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter here to help a defense that allowed 4.9 yards per carry, which ranked 27th in the league. Along with this pick from Denver that came in the Russell Wilson deal, it also has No. 20 overall to get help on that side of the ball.

Seattle selects some more SEC talent at No. 20 by picking Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Byron Young, who recorded seven sacks this past season. He could bolster a Seahawks defense that had already finished eighth in sacks (45) during the regular season.

Keeping Smith for at least one more season under a franchise tag as he mentors Levis could be an interesting scenario to see for a Seahawks team that could still contend for the postseason with their Pro Bowl signal-caller while he simultaneously teaches the potential franchise cornerstone.

Levis is arguably in the top tier of quarterbacks this draft cycle, joining guys like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. This past season, he threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding two scores with his legs.

