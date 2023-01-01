Seahawks vs. Jets: Live In-Game Updates

The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets meet for a pivotal playoff-like meeting at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the cusp of a playoff berth, and a win on Sunday over the New York Jets at Lumen Field would help that cause. As the Seahawks prepare to host the Jets, one of the biggest storylines is Seattle quarterback Geno Smith facing off against the team that drafted him.

Smith was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 draft and started his first two seasons there before being relegated to backup. He was then cast off and spent time with the New York Giants and then-San Diego Chargers before landing in Seattle. Smith was named the starter after the trade of Russell Wilson and earned a Pro Bowl nod this year with his resurgent play.

“I really just feel like the importance of it is we need a win so we can get to the playoffs,” Smith said. “Now, obviously, there will be some speculation and talk about that. It comes with the territory. ... I got a lot of love for the Jets.”

The Seahawks and Jets have both released their inactives for Sunday's pivotal meeting.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

