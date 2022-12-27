Seahawks Revenge Game? Pete Carroll, Geno Smith Prep For Jets Reunion

The New York Jets game for the Seattle Seahawks offers a chance at revenge for both Pete Carroll and Geno Smith.

There were not many people who anticipated the Week 17 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets to have major playoff implications, yet here we are.

Both teams desperately want a win, both to stay in the playoff race and get back on track after hitting a rough patch. For Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, though, this game is more than a chance to keep their season alive.

Smith was drafted by the Jets out of West Virginia, but struggled to find his footing in New York and was eventually released. Pete Carroll is aware of that factor heading into Sunday, however he might want some revenge of his own against the Jets.

“I don’t know if he gets up any more than I do." Carroll said. "I was there for a while, too. They sent me packing. Geno and I, we might ride this one out together."

Carroll's first head coaching job was with the Jets in 1994 after serving as the defensive coordinator since 1990. They managed a 6-5 start that season but following the infamous Dan Marino "Fake Spike" game, a collapse that led to a 6-10 season.

After finishing the season at 6-10, Carroll would lose his job. Of course, he then went on to USC and coached one of college football's great dynasties before transitioning back to the NFL and the Seahawks.

The subplot of this being a revenge game of sorts for Carroll and Smith is there, but it is much more likely that they are focused solely on clinching a playoff berth.

