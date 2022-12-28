Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has paid his dues in the unforgiving NFC West. Going on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks, a team he's coached for and against, isn't new to him.

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of the 12th Man now more than ever.

Seattle hosts the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday in a game that essentially holds do-or-die stakes for both teams.

But Jets coach Robert Saleh is all too familiar with the atmosphere he's about to lead his young team into. Saleh served as a defensive quality coach under Seahawks coach Pete Carroll from 2011-13, winning a ring with the team after a victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He then got his first major coaching gig when the San Francisco 49ers named him defensive coordinator in 2017.

Clearly, he's comfortable in the unforgiving NFC West. But he even went as far to say that Lumen Field is a place he's "used to" at this point and that it's maybe even ... fun?

"When I was D coordinator, we played them four years so that's eight games," Saleh said Wednesday. "I've kind of gotten used to it. Fun place to play."

This is an answer that could potentially add more motivation to what is already fixing to be a rowdy home crowd in Seattle on Sunday.



Emotions tend to run high when former coaches or players make a return to a place they called home at one point. One would think this would certainly be the case for Saleh in huge game for the Jets, but he kept things blunt when discussing the feeling of returning to Seattle once again.

"The nostalgia of it all has kinda worn off," he said.

Maybe a bit of nostalgia could play in Seattle's favor. Saleh and the Niners went just 2-8 against the Seahawks during his tenure in San Francisco.

In order to keep their playoffs hopes intact, the Seahawks will need to continue this flurry of wins against Saleh when Seattle and New York kickoff at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.