Seahawks Playoff 'Statement' Squandered? Richard Sherman Voices Concerns

The Seattle Seahawks had a chance to stamp their claim as a playoff team, but Saturday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was instead a lost opportunity. Now, the Seahawks will have to fight for their playoff lives in Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.

The Seattle Seahawks had everything in front of them.

A chance at winning what was supposed to be a loaded NFC West division was in their hands midway through this season despite an offseason full of doubt and uncertainty.



But as the Seahawks (7-8) prepare for Sunday's meeting at Lumen Field against the New York Jets (7-8), they find themselves in a late-season situation that was a bit more expected prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Seahawks legendary cornerback Richard Sherman likely wishes the conversation could be a different one for his former team. But he didn't hesitate to admit there's obvious concerns for a Seattle team that's had a less-than-ideal late-season slump, though he's still holding out hope.

“It’s concerning,” Sherman said Tuesday on his podcast. “They’ve lost five of the last six. They can still make it.”



Sunday's game is basically a do-or-die match for the Seahawks. But had they seized arguably the biggest opportunity of their season in Saturday's 24-10 Christmas Eve loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, there would be a much different argument to be had.

Sherman views that loss, which didn't see the Seahawks reach the end zone until a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, as a missed opportunity for a Seattle team that had its chance at stamping a claim in the NFC playoff picture.



“I thought they would struggle in this game,” he said. “Kansas City’s rolling, they’re hot, they’re a championship team, they know how to play in November and December. If Seattle won this game, that’d been a big-time statement that they’re here and they’ve arrived.”

Instead of pulling off an upset over arguably the best team in the league, the Seahawks will have to now go 2-0 to end their season if they want to keep the Cinderella story alive.

The Jets and Seahawks kickoff from Lumen Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.