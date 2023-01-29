NFC Championship: Seahawks Rooting for Rival Niners or Eagles?

When it comes to who to root for in the NFC Championship, the Seattle Seahawks seem to have an easy decision on their hands. But maybe it's not all that simple.

Now officially in their offseason, the Seattle Seahawks will have to sit back and watch as the playoffs continue on Sunday with the start of the NFC and AFC Championships.

But with the Seahawks' draft order already set, there's not much of a reason for them to pick and choose who to cheer for with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Still, unfortunately for Seattle and its fans, cheering for a San Francisco Niners victory over the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC crown might be the best bet as far as moral victories are concerned.

The Seahawks were of course swept by the 49ers in three meetings this season with the final loss coming in a 41-23 defeat in the NFC Wild Card. But should the Niners take down the Eagles on the road, the Seahawks can say they had the NFC champs on the ropes in the playoffs.

Seattle entered halftime of that Wild Card matchup with a 17-16 lead despite falling behind 10-0 early. But the wheels came off for the Seahawks in the third quarter and the Niners never looked back.

With all that being said, there's also likely a large majority of the 12th Man that cares little for these moral victories and would rather see the rival Niners come up short of another Super Bowl. A loss would keep San Francisco's Super Bowl drought going, as the Niners haven't won it all since 1994 despite their decorated history.

It all depends on what your end goal is, but it seems that most Seahawks fans would sleep better at night with a 49ers loss.

