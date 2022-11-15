Contract Talks 'Coming' For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll

The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends.

As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.

Following Seattle's 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll ensured that while they are focused on finishing the season those contract talks will come in the future.

“That’s a really good question, we’re not there talking about that yet,” Carroll said. “We’re in the middle of the season, and we’re doing the things we need to do. But there’s a conversation that’s coming. We understand that."

"Really, really pleased with our guys and think they’ve done a great job. Geno’s having a fantastic season. He showed it again tonight. And we really like Drew also, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Through 10 games, Smith has played at an MVP-caliber level, throwing for 2,474 yards and 17 touchdowns with just four interceptions, while completing 72.8 percent of his passes.

Smith is set to be a free agent following the season and with his level of play has certainly earned a new contract with the Seahawks. What the details of that contract look like, though, are to be determined.

For now, though, he has the Seahawks looking like genuine threats in the NFC, which will only make his next payday that much bigger.

