'Second Half' of Seahawks Loss 'An Example of Who We Truly Are' Says QB Geno Smith

Sunday was a tale of two halves for the Seattle Seahawks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their second-half performance matching what we've seen them do all season long.

In what was a 21-16 loss, the Seahawks trailed 14-0 at halftime and seemingly appeared dead in the water. Quarterback Geno Smith was not pleased with Seattle's first-half performance, not believing that it represents who they are as a team.

"That second half, to me, is an example of truly who we are," Smith said. "I don't think that first half really is who we are. We couldn't get anything going. But we really fought back in the second half. That's a team that won a Super Bowl two years ago."

"They have a lot of great players, a great quarterback, great coaches, and they're also fighting for their season. So we knew they were going to come out playing intense. Unfortunately for us, it just took us too long to get going."

The second half, much like Smith said, was the Seattle team that most anticipated would show up. Smith, who finished the game completing 23-of-33 passes for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns, led a valiant comeback attempt that came up just short in the end.

While this was a game the Seahawks would like to have back, as the old adage goes, you can't win them all. However, this loss doesn't define nor hurt Seattle or significantly alter its playoff chances.

That being said, if the Seahawks want to ensure they do maintain their playoff position, slow starts like Sunday can't become a common trend. If they do, there's no telling how many comebacks they'll actually be able to accomplish.

