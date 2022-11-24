Pete Carroll Gives Praise to 'The 12s' Helping Fuel Seahawks to 6-4 Record

There are few home-field advantages quite like the one the Seattle Seahawks possess, with the infamous 12s making Lumen Field one of the most hostile environments for opposing teams to play.

This season has been no different, with coach Pete Carroll giving the fans their flowers for the impact they have had to help Seattle surge to a 6-4 record.

“Yeah, starting with the opener," Carroll said. "The opener, I think kicked us into ‘full go’. Fortunately, we got the win and all of that. We are counting on everyone feeding, we have to feed them, and they have to feed us."

"The 12s have been incredible, even when we have been on the road. I hope that there is a lot of energy for this finish because we certainly have it here in the building.”

The Seahawks are 15th in home attendance, averaging 68,881 fans per game, while they come in at 19th in road attendance with an average of 68,258 fans per road game.

Seattle has always shown that it will rally behind a team, and with the Seahawks far exceeding expectations fans have had even more reasons to support their team. As the final stretch plays out, don't be surprised if Seattle's home-field advantage is a crucial factor in the NFC playoff race.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

