Seahawks 'Hero' Quandre Diggs Saves Game, Season vs. Rams

After saving both the team's game and season, Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs earned high praise from coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seattle Seahawks simply had to beat the Los Angeles Rams - the only other option was to watch their season come to a close.

But things weren't looking promising.

Seattle was given a chance to win the game in regulation with a 46-yard field goal from normally reliable kicker Jason Myers - but it clanked off the upright, sending the season finale into overtime.

Then, the Seahawks won the coin toss and received the kickoff, needing a touchdown to keep their playoff hopes alive ... but went three-and-out.

The Rams had dodged two bullets and were a field goal away from sending Seattle packing. Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back, looked left and fired downfield for receiver Van Jefferson.

The result? Perhaps the deciding factor in Seattle's 19-16 victory ... which may have etched Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs into the team's record books for years to come.

Said quarterback Geno Smith: "I was sitting down on the bench, and I looked up, and I just see Quandre jumping in the air and catching the ball over his shoulder looking like a wideout."

Added coach Pete Carroll: "He timed it up perfectly to get it on the sidelines over there. He is such a great ball hawk that of course he is going to make that play if you give him a chance."

Mayfield gave Diggs the "chance" to make a season-saving play ... and he did, intercepting the pass and sending the Seahawks sideline into euphoria as Diggs playfully pointed at former teammate and current Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.