'Detroit!': Seahawks' Quandre Diggs, Others React to Lions Playoff-Clinching Win

When the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers to help Seattle get a playoff spot, the players had plenty of praise for Detroit on Twitter.

The Seattle Seahawks knew heading into Week 18 that even if they beat the Los Angeles Rams they would still need help in order to clinch the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

They took care of their end of the bargain, outlasting the Rams in a 19-16 overtime win. After that, they had to wait and see if the Detroit Lions could go into Lambeau and get the job done against the Green Bay Packers.

While the Seahawks awaited their fate, they did so together as they revealed on their Twitter.

When the Lions pulled out the 20-16 upset win over the Packers, it didn't take long for the Seahawks to take to Twitter declaring their appreciation for the Lions, along with several players.

Safety Quandre Diggs, whose interception helped set up Seattle's game-winning drive in overtime, was also happy on Twitter. The former Lion jokingly said he was going to reward his former teammates if they won, and it is safe to say he will be paying on those promises.

Now, the Seahawks must turn their attention to Wild Card Weekend and a third game this season against NFC West foes the San Francisco 49ers. However, whether they win or not, it wouldn't hurt to send a gift basket to the Lions for their efforts.

