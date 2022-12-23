Seahawks Dynamic Rookie Class Lands in Top Five of NFL

Whether or not the Seahawks make the playoffs, their rookies have shown they have franchise cornerstones in place.

With three games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at 7-7 and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, which is far from where most people thought they would be at this point.

However, despite preseason expectations, the Seahawks have proven this was not a rebuilding season. Yes, the resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith into an MVP-caliber player has certainly been a catalyst for Seattle's success, but he is far from the sole reason.

Rather, the fact that the Seahawks absolutely crushed the 2022 draft has gone a long way toward their playoff contention. As such, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes they're the No. 2 overall rookie class this season, and it's hard to argue against that.

On offense, a trio of Seahawk rookies has made a name for themselves. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas have cemented themselves as anchors at the tackle positions for the foreseeable future, blocking for fellow rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker has served as a major catalyst for the Seahawks' offense as he's forced defenses to stay honest. He's put up Offensive Rookie of the Year numbers, rushing for 696 yards and nine touchdowns on 150 carries.

Not to be left out, the Seahawks also have a Defensive Rookie of the Year contender in cornerback Tariq Woolen. The fifth-round pick out of UTSA has had no trouble transitioning to the NFL, recording 51 tackles and six interceptions en route to earning Pro Bowl honors.

Woolen's fellow rookie cornerback Coby Bryant has also shown flashes this season as well with 58 total tackles and four forced fumbles.

The Seahawks may not ultimately make the playoffs this season, but even if they don't this season has been a smashing success. They know now that their rookies are franchise cornerstones, and with plenty of picks in the 2023 draft, well, the future is bright in Seattle once again.

