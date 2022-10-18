The problems engulfing Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos - especially after falling in their second straight overtime defeat with a 19-16 Monday night loss to the Chargers - seem extensive.

And Wilson, in part by virtue of the fact that 2-4 Denver paid dearly to acquire him in trade from the Seattle Seahawks, is one of the guys required to address those problems.

It was with a certain level of defiance that Wilson answered a post-game question about potential locker-room fractures as a result of the 2-4 start ... and maybe as a result of Wilson's own work, as he went 3-of-11 for 15 yards in the second half in L.A.

“We don’t have division in our locker room,” Wilson insisted. “You guys saw how hard we played for each other. It didn’t go our way, but everyone is fighting their butts off every day. ...

"Everybody was playing for each other and we felt like we could have won the game. It didn’t work out, but everyone is still together, and we still believe in everything we can do.”

Meanwhile, the more the Broncos plummet, the better it is for the Seahawks, as our Corbin K. Smith writes here: "It's safe to say Wilson and his new team haven't come close to meeting expectations so far. While the rest of the AFC West rejoices as first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett's squad keeps underachieving, nobody may be more ecstatic about the poor start than Seattle, who has undoubtedly won the trade to this point.''

For more on the details of that "win'' with QB Geno Smith taking over for Wilson, read here.

