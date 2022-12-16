Seahawks Suffer Playoff Crushing Loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks' road to the playoffs just got a lot harder after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks faced a must-win scenario on Thursday night against their division rival San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.

With a win, their road to the playoffs remained in their control. But with a loss, and the playoffs would be a difficult hill to climb.

And unfortunately for the Seahawks, poor offense and big mistakes up on the defensive side were the difference in the game, as they fell to the 49ers 21-13

It was the fourth loss in five outings for Seattle.

The Seahawks were able to make a push late in the fourth quarter, with Geno Smith hitting Noah Fant for a touchdown to make it a one-possession game.

However, it was too little too late, as mistakes and missed opportunities were ultimately too much for Seattle to overcome.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was the star of the game on Thursday, rushing 26 times for 108 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, it was rookie quarterback Brock Purdy who was the one that broke Seattle's back, hitting George Kittle for a pair of scores, including what would ultimately the game-winning score early in the third quarter.

Following the loss, the Seahawks will have an extended time off, as they head east for what will be another difficult test - this time against arguably the NFL's best team, in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seattle will now likely have to go on a significant run of wins if they are going to make a push for the postseason.

