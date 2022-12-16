The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on an NFC West foe at home in the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

This season has been rather streaky for the Seahawks, as they have lost three out of their last four games following a four-game winning streak. Those three losses all came to teams with a below .500 record which is not ideal for Seattle.

Now, the Seahawks sit at 7-6 and are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive on Thursday. While a loss doesn't eliminate the Seahawks from the playoff picture entirely, it does lessen their chances and will result in the 49ers winning the division.

Making life easier for the Seahawks on offense will be the availability of Kenneth Walker III, as the rookie running back is cleared to play and ready to go for Seattle.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 0, 49ers 7

The Seahawks will start the game on offense, starting their drive at their own 35.

Seattle picks up a first down on their opening drive but that will be all as they are forced to punt.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 10.

Not to be outdone, the Seahawks defense comes out and forces the 49ers to punt after a three and out.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 35.

Nothing going for the Seahawks on their second drive and they will punt after going three and out.

The 49ers will start their drive at their own 14.

McCaffrey bursts through the middle for a gain of 23 yards and moves the ball close to midfield.



Purdy finds Jennings for a gain of 8 yards on 3rd and 3 to keep the drive alive and then McCaffrey for 11 yards to move deeper into Seattle territory.

TOUCHDOWN 49ERS: Purdy finds Kittle for the 28-yard touchdown. Gould's extra point attempt is good to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter. The drive went 86 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:24 off the clock.

