Seahawks vs. 49ers: 'We're Underdogs?' Says Coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't care what the numbers are saying about Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to.

Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.



One reporter asked Carroll Tuesday about if he like the challenge of being underdogs on the road against a Niners team that has won 10 straight and swept Seattle during the regular season.

"Playoffs?" as the great Jim E. Mora once said.

For the Seahawks, yes.

But "underdogs?"

"We are?" Carroll asked. "We're underdogs?"

"So it seems," the reporter responded, to which Carroll nodded his head and drew back his lips.

For the record, the Seahawks are currently 10-point underdogs, which isn't too surprising for a Seattle team that has scored just one offensive touchdown and 20 total points against San Francisco this season.

"I have no idea what those numbers are, what those points are, I don't care about that," Carroll said. "That doesn't play a factor in this."

For the Seahawks, who are expected to be one-and-done in the postseason, crushing the odds is one thing. But Carroll didn't hesitate on Monday when asked if he likes proving the doubters wrong.

"Yes, of course, heck yeah. I love doing that," Carroll said. "I have no problem with that. I don't mind telling you that."

Regardless of what his or the team's motivation is for Saturday, the Niners present arguably the toughest test in the league. But the Seahawks were never really supposed to be here anyways.

Why not prove more doubters wrong?



The Seahawks and 49ers kickoff at 1:30 p.m. PT.

