Seahawks 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Will Seattle Play?

With the regular-season standings now finalized, the Seattle Seahawks now officially know who they'll be facing next season.

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have to look ahead to next year just yet, as they are set to visit the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium to kickoff the NFL playoffs on Saturday.



Still, with the regular-season standings now finalized, the Seahawks now officially know who they’ll be facing next season.



While having the usual six division games, Seattle will also face the NFC East and AFC North while playing matchups against the same-place finisher from the NFC South, AFC South and NFC North.

The Seahawks will be at a slight disadvantage, as they'll play nine road games compared to eight home games.

Eight home games:

- Arizona Cardinals

- Los Angeles Rams

- San Francisco 49ers

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Commanders

- Cleveland Browns

- Pittsburgh Steelers

- Carolina Panthers

Nine road games:

- Arizona Cardinals



- Los Angeles Rams



- San Francisco 49ers

- Dallas Cowboys

- New York Giants

- Baltimore Ravens

- Cincinnati Bengals

- Detroit Lions

- Tennessee Titans

Some of the most intriguing matchups include hosting the NFC's top-seeded Eagles while visiting the Cowboys and Bengals, all of which are fixing to be tough outs for the Seahawks.

But before worrying about the distant future, the Seahawks will look to end the Niners' 10-game winning streak when the NFC Wild Card kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

