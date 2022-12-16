Seahawks Have NFC West Fate Sealed in Fitting Fashion in Final Seconds vs. 49ers

Even without arguably the best running back in the league on the field during one of the game's final sequences, the Seattle Seahawks had to watch their playoff hopes take a major gut punch on the longest play of the game in Thursday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks lost by one score for the fourth time in their last five games Thursday night at home against the San Francisco 49ers after not doing enough in a 21-13 defeat. Along with losing in frustrating fashion, the Seahawks allowed their division rival to clinch the NFC West title in front of the 12th man at Lumen Field.

And though the loss will be remembered due to the big plays the Seattle defense allowed to tight end George Kittle along with surrendering comfortable running room to running back Christian McCaffrey, it was the game-sealing 55-yard run from Niners backup running back Jordan Mason in the closing seconds that served as a microcosm for all the struggles the Seahawks defense has had during a 1-4 stretch.

The run put the Niners up over 160 yards rushing on offense, making it the fifth straight game that Seattle's defense has allowed its opponent to reach that mark.

Instead of getting the ball back for the offense, the Seahawks run defense stuck to its poor pattern of recent play.

Mason's career-long run was far from a late stat-padding play. Up by eight, the Niners were faced with a 3rd and 2 with a little over a minute left. If they failed to convert, the Seahawks would have one final desperate chance at scoring to potentially tie the game. Even in the best-case scenario, Seattle would get the ball with around 20 seconds should the defense get a stop, but even a dwindling chance was still one the Niners were clearly not willing to allow the Seahawks to get.

McCaffrey, who finished the game with a season-high 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, was on the sideline for the pivotal play. The odds seemed to favor a Seattle defense that could've partially righted some wrongs with a final stop.

But even without arguably the best running back in the league on the field, Seattle had to watch its playoff hopes take a major gut punch on what was the longest play of the game.

The test for the Seahawks hardly gets easier, as they'll visit the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Arrowhead for a Christmas Eve matchup in Week 16.

