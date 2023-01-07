Seahawks Place RB Travis Homer on IR, Make 3 Roster Moves Before Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are busy making roster moves ahead of Sunday's must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seattle Seahawks have placed running back Travis Homer on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Saturday.

Homer, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will now likely see his season come to a close barring a deep playoff run by Seattle.

In a corresponding move, the team signed linebacker Joshua Onujiogu off the practice squad and elevated linebacker Alexander Johnson and receiver Cade Johnson off the practice squad as well.

Onujiogu signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent from Division III Framingham State. From D-III to the NFL, he made his first on-field appearance when the Seahawks called him up from the practice squad for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

On 11 defensive snaps, Onujiogu totaled three tackles in the 31-21 win.

Along with a Seahawks win over the Rams, the Detroit Lions would need to either defeat or tie with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to put Seattle through to the playoffs.

The Seahawks (8-8) and Rams (5-11) kickoff from Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.