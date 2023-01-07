Seahawks Eavesdrop? Lions Call Out ‘Disrespectful’ Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott didn’t hold back his feelings about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday. And in the process, he could have either made things better or worse for the Seattle Seahawks and their playoff chances.

As the Seattle Seahawks get set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a must-win game, they could be getting exactly the fiery approach they need from the Detroit Lions.

Along with a Seattle victory, Detroit needs to win or tie with the Green Bay Packers in order for the Seahawks to clinch a playoff berth.

And thanks to Lions safety DeShon Elliott, things took a spicy turn on Friday when he made known his displeasure with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This could potentially benefit the Seattle Seahawks … or hurt them, depending on how you look at it.

“The way he carries himself, I don’t like none of that (expletive),” Elliott said. “A-Rod doesn’t respect us, that team doesn’t respect us."

One might call this the boldest of strategical moves to get the Lions fired up. Or maybe Elliott just truly doesn’t like Rodgers. His comments seem to lean toward the latter.

Either way, the Seahawks could find themselves directly affected for better or for worse. Rodgers, who has helped lead the Packers on a four-game win streak headed into the final week of the regular season, could go nuclear with Green Bay’s season on the line knowing what Elliott has said.

Or, the pesky Lions, who took down the Packers 15-9 on Nov. 6, could be all the more motivated to pull off the season sweep and secure the upset at Lambeau. Elliott had the third-most tackles for Detroit (seven) and a pass defense in the first meeting.

“We’re going to fight our ass off, play smash-mouth football,” Elliott said.

The Seahawks will be hoping Elliott and the Lions defense lives up to these words when they get set to kick back and watch Detroit (8-8) take on Green Bay (8-8) at 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Seattle (8-8) and Los Angeles (5-11) will kickoff from Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. PT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.