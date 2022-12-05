The Seattle Seahawks had themselves quite a day in the City of Angels on Sunday.

Quarterback Geno Smith passed for a career-high 367 yards and threw three touchdown passes as the Seahawks moved to 7-5 on the season with a 27-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Despite losing running back Kenneth Walker to an ankle injury in the first half, Smith and the Seattle offense racked up 438 total yards.

Two of the most notable reasons for the team’s outbreak on offense were receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Lockett caught nine of 12 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown en route to becoming Seattle's leading receiver for the afternoon. Lockett also extended his touchdown streak to five games, tying the franchise record on a 36-yard scoring reception in the first quarter. The veteran wideout will look to claim the record for himself by scoring in a sixth straight contest in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers.

In doing so, however, he will have company in vying for the lion’s share of Smith’s targets.

Metcalf caught all eight of his targets for 127 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, falling only one catch and one yard short of Lockett for the leading spots in each of those categories. Still, Metcalf took home the game’s ultimate prize, in securing an eight-yard strike from Smith with only 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Seattle the victory. Not only did Metclaf log his second 100-yard performance of the season, he has compiled 288 yards on 25 catches and one touchdown over the last three games.

Though Seattle faces some uncertainty in the future of their running game (outside of Smith), the team’s pass-catching prowess appears to be at the top of its game. It was a point not lost on Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. When speaking with reporters after the game, Carroll raved about the contributions of his talented pair of wideouts.

“They were monsters out there and they're doing their own things,” Carroll said of his impressive tandem. “It is just classic Tyler catches, over the middle, right at the sticks, making the first downs. DK making the hard, tough catches … The physical play that he shows, that he brings and Tyler is kind of on the other end of the spectrum. They're just a yin and yang in their styles and both marvelous players.”

The Seahawks hope to ride the success of Smith, Lockett and Metcalf into Week 14 when they host the Panthers (4-8) at Lumen Field on Sunday, Dec. 11 for a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff.

